Plíšková twins reach round two at Australian Open

Karolína Plíšková has reached the second round at tennis’s Australian Open in Melbourne after overcoming compatriot Karolínu Muchová 6-3 6-2 in little over an hour on Tuesday.

The world number eight’s twin sister, Kristýna Plíšková, is also into round two at the first Grand Slam tournament of 2019. She beat Anna Blinkova of Austria 7-6 2-6 6-2.