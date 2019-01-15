Plíšková twins reach round two at Australian Open

Karolína Plíšková has reached the second round at tennis’s Australian Open in Melbourne after overcoming compatriot Karolínu Muchová 6-3 6-2 in little over an hour on Tuesday.
The world number eight’s twin sister, Kristýna Plíšková, is also into round two at the first Grand Slam tournament of 2019. She beat Anna Blinkova of Austria 7-6 2-6 6-2.
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Study: Climate change replaces terror attacks as Czechs’ biggest fear
Czech property prise rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Peter Sis: Political events are giving my stories about parents and children fresh meaning
Prague hopes to turn ex-hospital where Jan Palach died into ‘Museum of Totalitarianism’