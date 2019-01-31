Plíšková to fill in for Kvitová at Fed Cup first round vs Romania

Karolína Plíšková is to replace Petra Kvitová in the first round of the Fed Cup against Romania, taking place in the Czech city Ostrava from February 9th -10th.

Kvitová, who took second at the recent Australian Tennis Open in Melbourne, has decided to focus on upcoming contests in St. Petersburg and Doha.

Apart from Plíšková, on the Czech women’s team are Kateřina Siniáková, Barbora Krejčíková and Markéta Vondroušová.

The winner of this clash will face either France or Belgium in the semi-finals, in April.

The Czech Republic is the current Fed Cup title holder and has won 6 of the last 8 editions.