Plíšková through to semi-final at Eastbourne

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has reached the semi-final of a Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Eastbourne for the third time in her career. The 2017 champion and former World No. 1 needed just 54 minutes to dismiss Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-0.
Plíšková will face Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands for a spot in the final.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced
Prague needs to accommodate over 1.5 million residents
New book offers Czech children growing up abroad picture of home