Plíšková through to semi-final at Eastbourne

Ruth Fraňková
28-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has reached the semi-final of a Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Eastbourne for the third time in her career. The 2017 champion and former World No. 1 needed just 54 minutes to dismiss Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-0.

Plíšková will face Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands for a spot in the final.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 