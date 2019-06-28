Plíšková through to semi-final at Eastbourne

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has reached the semi-final of a Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Eastbourne for the third time in her career. The 2017 champion and former World No. 1 needed just 54 minutes to dismiss Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-0.

Plíšková will face Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands for a spot in the final.