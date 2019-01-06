Plíšková takes 12th title of career in Brisbane

The Czech Republic’s Karolína Plíšková has won tennis’s Brisbane International in Australia. The one-time world number one, who is 26, overcame Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 4-6 7-5 6-2 in Sunday’s final for the 12th title of her career. Tsurenko twisted her ankle in the deciding set.
Plíšková also began 2017 with victory in Brisbane. Her latest win means she will now climb above compatriot Petra Kvitová to seventh in the world rankings.
