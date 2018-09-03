Plíšková, Siniaková and Krejčíková reach fourth round at US Open

Karolína Plíšková has reached the fourth round at tennis’s US Open for the third time in succession. The Czech player overcame Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-4 6-4 to set up a clash with local favourite Serena Williams, who has 23 Grand Slams titles to her name.

The Czech women’s doubles pairing of Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková have also advanced to the fourth round in Flushing Meadows. After winning the French Open and Wimbledon the pair are the top seeds at the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.