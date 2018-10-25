Plíšková secures spot in Singapore semi-finals after defeating Kvitová

Karolína Plíšková has sealed her place in the Singapore Masters semi-finals after defeating her compatriot Petra Kvitová 6-3, 6-4. It’s the second straight year Plíšková has made it to the semi-finals and her first-ever win over Petra Kvitová.

In the women’s doubles competition, the Czech pair Andrea-Sestini Hlaváčková and Barbora Strýcová advanced to the semi-finals, after defeating Andreja Klepac of Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez of Spain 6:1, 6:2.

They will face the winner of the match between Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková against Květa Peschkeová and Nicole Melicharová in the next round.