Plíšková reaches fourth round at Australian Open

Daniela Lazarová
19-01-2019
Karolína Plíšková has reached the fourth round at the Australian Open for the third year in a row. The No. 7 seed eliminated 27th-seeded Camila Giorgi 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Plíšková will now face two-time champion Garbine Muguruza for a quarterfinal berth.

 
