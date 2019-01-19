Plíšková reaches fourth round at Australian Open

Karolína Plíšková has reached the fourth round at the Australian Open for the third year in a row. The No. 7 seed eliminated 27th-seeded Camila Giorgi 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Plíšková will now face two-time champion Garbine Muguruza for a quarterfinal berth.
