Plíšková reaches fourth at US Open while Muchová bows out

Ian Willoughby
31-08-2019
Karolína Plíšková has reached the fourth round of the US Open in New York. The Czech third seed overcame the Tunisian player Ons Jabeur 6-1 4-6 6-4 on Friday. It is the fourth year in a row that Plíšková has made it into the second week of the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Her compatriot Karolína Muchová was knocked out 3-6 2-6 in the third round by US star Serena Williams, a six-time winner at Flushing Meadows.

 
 
 
