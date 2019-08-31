Plíšková reaches fourth at US Open while Muchová bows out

Karolína Plíšková has reached the fourth round of the US Open in New York. The Czech third seed overcame the Tunisian player Ons Jabeur 6-1 4-6 6-4 on Friday. It is the fourth year in a row that Plíšková has made it into the second week of the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Her compatriot Karolína Muchová was knocked out 3-6 2-6 in the third round by US star Serena Williams, a six-time winner at Flushing Meadows.