Plíšková overcomes compatriot to reach round two at US Open

Ian Willoughby
27-08-2019 updated
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Third seed Karolína Plíšková has reached the second round of the US Open in New York. The Czech overcame her compatriot Tereza Martincová, a qualifier, 7-6 7-6 on Monday. Karolína Muchová also progressed at Flushing Meadows, beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 6-4 6-4.

In the men’s draw Tomáš Berdych exited the last Grand Slam of the season in round one. The one-time world number four, who has been beset by injury problems, lost to US player Jenson Brooksby 1-6 6-2 4-6 4-6.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30