Plíšková misses out on chance to be world number one after Cincinnati defeat

Karolína Plíšková has missed out on the chance of becoming women’s world tennis number one after being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters in the US. The Czech was beaten 3-6 7-6 3-6 by Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in a match that lasted almost two and a half hours.

Plíšková, who is 27, was previously world number one for two months in the summer of 2017. She has never won a Grand Slam tournament.