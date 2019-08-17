Plíšková misses out on chance to be world number one after Cincinnati defeat

Ian Willoughby
17-08-2019
Karolína Plíšková has missed out on the chance of becoming women’s world tennis number one after being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters in the US. The Czech was beaten 3-6 7-6 3-6 by Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in a match that lasted almost two and a half hours.

Plíšková, who is 27, was previously world number one for two months in the summer of 2017. She has never won a Grand Slam tournament.

 
 
 
