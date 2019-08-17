Plíšková misses out on chance to be world number one after Cincinnati defeat

Karolína Plíšková has missed out on the chance of becoming women’s world tennis number one after being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters in the US. The Czech was beaten 3-6 7-6 3-6 by Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in a match that lasted almost two and a half hours.
Plíšková, who is 27, was previously world number one for two months in the summer of 2017. She has never won a Grand Slam tournament.
New foreigners’ law to change conditions for non-EU nationals
Czech foreign ministry reports record number of visa applications
Restaurant tells visitors to “clear their plates” or pay a 50 crown fine for wasting food
New index shows locations with best quality of life in Czech Republic
Archaeologists unearth rare Renaissance-Baroque brew house in ‘Czech Paradise’