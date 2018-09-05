Plíšková loses to Serena Williams in US Open quarter finals

Karolína Plíšková has been knocked out in the quarter finals of tennis’s US Open, the same stage at which she exited the tournament last year. The Czech player was beaten by Serena Williams of the US 4-6 3-6.
Plíšková was the last remaining Czech singles player in the final Grand Slam of the season. This year there were no Czech men in singles action at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 1970.
