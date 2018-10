In women’s tennis, Czech Karolína Plíšková failed to win the title at the Tianjin Open tournament in China. The Czech top seed lost with Caroline Garcia of France 6-7, 3-6.

The former World No.1 needed to win the Tianjin Open title to qualify for the WTA Finals in Singapore already on Sunday. She will now have to fight for a spot in the season-ending finals at a tournament in Moscow, which starts on Monday.