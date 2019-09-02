Plíšková exits US Open in fourth round

Karolína Plíšková has been knocked out in the fourth round of the US Open in New York. The Czech third seed, who was wearing a bandage on her left thigh, lost 7-6 3-6 5-7 to the UK’s Johanna Konta in a dramatic match lasting almost two and a half hours.
Plíšková’s exit at Flushing Meadows means she will not become world number after the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. She would have been the top-ranked player if she had reached the semi-finals.
‘Red is beautiful’ says mayor of Prague 6 after refusing to remove paint from vandalised statue
August 1969: When a brutal crackdown on protests resulted in killings and a “baton law”
CBA analysis: Czech housing prices may have peaked, but not in central Prague
Czech government plans major revision of visa schemes, annual quotas for foreign workers
In memoriam: Vojmír Srdečný, last survivor of Czech students sent by Nazis to Sachsenhausen