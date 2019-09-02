Plíšková exits US Open in fourth round

Ian Willoughby
02-09-2019
Karolína Plíšková has been knocked out in the fourth round of the US Open in New York. The Czech third seed, who was wearing a bandage on her left thigh, lost 7-6 3-6 5-7 to the UK’s Johanna Konta in a dramatic match lasting almost two and a half hours.

Plíšková’s exit at Flushing Meadows means she will not become world number after the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. She would have been the top-ranked player if she had reached the semi-finals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
