Plíšková exits US Open in fourth round

Karolína Plíšková has been knocked out in the fourth round of the US Open in New York. The Czech third seed, who was wearing a bandage on her left thigh, lost 7-6 3-6 5-7 to the UK’s Johanna Konta in a dramatic match lasting almost two and a half hours.

Plíšková’s exit at Flushing Meadows means she will not become world number after the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. She would have been the top-ranked player if she had reached the semi-finals.