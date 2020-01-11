Plíšková beats Osaka staying on course for third title at Brisbane

No.2 seed Karolina Plíšková stayed the course for a third title at the Brisbane International with a marathon semi-final victory over No.3 seed Naomi Osaka.

One point away from seeing her title defence end in the semi-finals, the Czech rallied for a marathon two-hour and 48-minute victory 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 6-2 to advance to a third career final in Queensland, and a first-ever meeting with American Madison Keys.

“I think it was great tennis. She (Osaka) is always tough to play,” Plíšková said. “I think I did a great job to stay after a tough first set and second (set) and just kept fighting and it paid off.”