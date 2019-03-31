Plíšková beaten by Barty at Miami Open

Seventh-ranked Karolina Plíšková failed to claim her 13th career title at the Miami Open on Saturday, losing 6:7,3:6 to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.

The result places her fourth in the world rankings behind Petra Kvitová.

Plíšková, who ousted Barty in the fourth round of last year's US Open, had high praise for her opponent saying her performance throughout the tournament had been incredible.

“I was glad I could play in the final, and hope to be back stronger next year,” Plíšková said.