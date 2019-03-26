Plíšková and Vondroušová to face one another in last eight in Miami

Karolína Plíšková and Markéta Vondroušová have reached the quarter-finals of tennis’s Miami Open and will now face each other. The fifth-seeded Plíšková overcame Yulia Putsineva of Kazakhstan on Monday, while Vondroušová beat Tatjana Maria of Germany.

The Czechs’ compatriot Petra Kvitová is also in the last eight in Miami, where Ashleigh Barty of the US stands between her and a first appearance in the tournament's semi-finals.