Plíšková and Kvitová lose in Singapore, meaning only one can advance

Both Czechs taking part in tennis’s season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore were beaten on Tuesday. Karolína Plíšková lost to Elina Svitolina while Petra Kvitová was defeated by reigning champion Caroline Wozniacki.
The Czech players are in the same group and will face each other on Thursday. Both can theoretically advance to the knockout stage. However, whoever loses that encounter is out and the winner is not guaranteed to progress either.
