Plíšková advances to second round of Australian Open

Second seed Karolína Plíšková beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-1 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

Plíšková called it a "tough test" against 41st-ranked Mladenovic. "We had some good matches in the past and it was tough mentally in the second set," said Plíšková, who beat Naomi Osaka on the way to winning the Brisbane title this month.

Plíšková will next play either Germany's Laura Siegemund or American wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe.