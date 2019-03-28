Plíšková advances to Miami Open semi-finals

Ruth Fraňková
28-03-2019
In tennis, the fifth-seed Karolína Plíšková advanced to the Miami Open semi-finals after defeating her compatriot Markéta Vondroušová in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Plíšková will face the second-seeded Simona Halep of Romania for a spot in the final.

Another Czech, Petra Kvitová, lost her chance to become world number one for the first time next week after she lost 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 to Ahleigh Barty in the quarter-finals.

 
 
 
 
