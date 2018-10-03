Plíšková advances to Beijing Open third round with win over Sasnovich

Brian Kenety
03-10-2018
Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has advanced to the third round of the Beijing Open for the third consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

The seventh-seeded Plíšková, who trailed 2-0 in the second set before winning four games in a row, will next play local wild-card entry Wang Qiang of China.

