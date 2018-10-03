Plíšková advances to Beijing Open third round with win over Sasnovich

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has advanced to the third round of the Beijing Open for the third consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
The seventh-seeded Plíšková, who trailed 2-0 in the second set before winning four games in a row, will next play local wild-card entry Wang Qiang of China.
Visiting Warhorse Studios - The Czech game developer behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Putting a face to Queen Judita, Saint Zdislava, and the ‘Vampire of Čelákovice’
On September 28th Czechs celebrate St. Wenceslas Day
Emperor Franz Josef still calling the shots at the Czech workplace
Munich Agreement – The behaviour of the great powers explained