Plíšková advances in Brisbane while Kvitová exits in second round

Ian Willoughby
02-01-2019
Fifth seed Karolína Plíšková has reached the fourth round at the Brisbane International tournament. The Czech advanced after overcoming her compatriot Marie Bouzková, a wild card in the tournament, 7-5 6-2.

By contrast, Petra Kvitová crashed out of her first tournament of 2019 in the second round. She lost in Brisbane to fourth seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 5-7 6-7.

 
