Plíšková advances in Brisbane while Kvitová exits in second round

Fifth seed Karolína Plíšková has reached the fourth round at the Brisbane International tournament. The Czech advanced after overcoming her compatriot Marie Bouzková, a wild card in the tournament, 7-5 6-2.
By contrast, Petra Kvitová crashed out of her first tournament of 2019 in the second round. She lost in Brisbane to fourth seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 5-7 6-7.
