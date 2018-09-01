Plíšková advances at US Open but Strýcová, Muchová bow out

The Czech Republic’s Karolína Plíšková has reached the fourth round of tennis’s US Open in New York. The 26-year-old overcame the American Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6 to make it to that stage of the last Grand Slam tournament of the year for the third time in a row.

However, Plíšková’s compatriots Barbora Strýcová and Karolína Muchová failed to make it out of round three at Flushing Meadows. Strýcová lost 3-6 6-7 to Elise Mertens of Belgium and Muchová, who was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament, was beaten 3-6 4-6 by Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.