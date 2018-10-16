Plekanec scores in 1,000th NHL appearance

Tomáš Plekanec became the 11th Czech ice hockey player to reach 1,000 games in the NHL when he appeared for Montreal Canadiens in their 7:3 win over Detroit Red Wings on Monday. The forward garnished the landmark appearance with his first goal of the season.

Plekanec, who is 35, joined Montreal Canadiens in the 2001 draft and made his NHL debut for the club in the 2005–2006 season.