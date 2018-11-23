“Plastic People” to mark 50th anniversary at Prague’s Akropolis

The Plastic People of the Universe, an underground rock band persecuted by the secret police in the 1970s, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a concert at Prague’s Akropolis Palace on December 1.

Unable to perform openly, the band was forced underground and became a focal and rallying point for dissidents, most famously Václav Havel.

It was partly in protest over the Plastics’ prosecution that then playwright Havel and others formed the Charter 77 human rights initiative.