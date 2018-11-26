Plant geneticist Jaroslav Doležel gets top Czech science prize

Plant geneticist Jaroslav Doležel received the main National Prize at the Česká hlava (Czech Head) science awards in Prague on Sunday evening. Mr. Doležel is based at the Institute of Experimental Botany at the Czech Academy of Sciences and has dedicated his career to studying the structure and evolution of the plant genome.
Awards were also presented during Sunday’s gala evening to scientists working on a letter recognition algorithm, medicines for viruses causing serious illness and a computer programme used in construction.
The prizes are bestowed by the organisation Česká hlava in cooperation with the Office of the Government.
Czech PM at centre of new scandal over his son’s shocking revelations
November 17 – The Czech Republic’s unofficial protest day?
Embattled Czech prime minister fighting for his political future
Czech property price rises slow – but not in Prague
PM's son claims he was forcibly detained in Crimea by his father’s associates