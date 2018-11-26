Plant geneticist Jaroslav Doležel gets top Czech science prize

Plant geneticist Jaroslav Doležel received the main National Prize at the Česká hlava (Czech Head) science awards in Prague on Sunday evening. Mr. Doležel is based at the Institute of Experimental Botany at the Czech Academy of Sciences and has dedicated his career to studying the structure and evolution of the plant genome.

Awards were also presented during Sunday’s gala evening to scientists working on a letter recognition algorithm, medicines for viruses causing serious illness and a computer programme used in construction.

The prizes are bestowed by the organisation Česká hlava in cooperation with the Office of the Government.