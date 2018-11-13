Plans to remodel Prague’s Karlovo náměstí announced

The authorities in Prague have announced plans to remodel the square Karlovo náměstí, one of the largest green areas in the centre of the city. CZK 230 million has been earmarked for the project, which will involve the building of new walkways and the creation of a café, playground and market area.

Work should begin next year with the sprucing up of old trees and green areas. However, the overall remodelling project will not begin until 2025, after detailed plans have been approved.