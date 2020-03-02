Plans to build Police headquarters in Prague’s Zbraslav district move ahead

The Ministry of the Interior is moving ahead with plans to build a new Police headquarters in Prague’s Zbraslav district, having resolved transport issues, the daily E15 reports.

Up to 1,000 police officers and other personnel will work from the new premises, mainly members of the Central Office against Organised Crime and the Institute of Criminology.

The project, which is being co-financed by the European Union, could be completed by 2024. The estimated cost has risen from 3.3 billion to 5.5 billion crowns, according to E15.