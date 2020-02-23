Plane with Czech humanitarian aid for China sent from Vienna

A plane with Czech humanitarian aid for China took off from Vienna on Sunday, foreign minister Tomáš Petříček informed on is Twitter account. The Czech Republic sent 4.5 tonnes of medical equipment to tackle the coronavirus epidemic in the country, including in facemasks, respirators, latex gloves, disinfectants and protective medical uniforms. The consignment was shipped on a plane together with aid from other EU members states.

The government on Monday approved the sending of another humanitarian aid consignment with over seven tonnes of medical equipment, which should be transported to China on an army plane at the end of the month.