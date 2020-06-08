Broadcast Archive

Plane makes emergency landing in Prague due to health emergency

Daniela Lazarová
08-06-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A plane from Glasgow to Budapest made an emergency landing at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport shortly before 1pm on Monday.

According to the airport’s spokesman ,Roman Pacvoň, the pilot requested an emergency landing due to a passenger’s health problems. No further details were released.

According to the news site novinky.cz the passenger was escorted from the plane by paramedics.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 