Plane from China arrives in Mošnov carrying 24 tons of medical equipment

A further plane carrying 24 tons of medical equipment intended to help in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus landed at the Leoš Janáček Airport in Mošnov around Ostrava this Wednesday morning. Further transports are expected to arrive every day until the end of the week.

The load included facemasks and safety suits, Petr Mikel from EGT Express, the company responsible for the logistics of the transport, told the Czech News Agency.

A further aircraft carrying 250,000 respirators delivered by Bamboo Airways from Hanoi in Vietnam will arive later on Wednesday.