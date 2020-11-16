Broadcast Archive

Plane crashes into Labe river

Tom McEnchroe
16-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

An ultralight plane crashed into the Labe river on Saturday afternoon, Czech Television reports. So far only a part of the plane has been fethced out of the river and police are currently searching for the crew.

A similar incident happened two months earlier near the village of Hrušovany in the west of the country. The two crew members who were recovered survived but suffered injuries.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 