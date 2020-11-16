Plane crashes into Labe river

An ultralight plane crashed into the Labe river on Saturday afternoon, Czech Television reports. So far only a part of the plane has been fethced out of the river and police are currently searching for the crew.
A similar incident happened two months earlier near the village of Hrušovany in the west of the country. The two crew members who were recovered survived but suffered injuries.
