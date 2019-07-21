Plácido Domingo’s Operalia competition in Prague for first time

The Operalia World Opera Competition, founded by Plácido Domingo to discover and honor the best young opera singers of today, is being held in Prague for the first time.

The current edition of Operalia runs from July 21 through July 26 at the Czech National Theater and is open to the public.

Among the 40 competitors is Czech soprano Zdislava Bočková. Past winners include José Cura, Rolando Villazón, Olga Pereťaťková and Sonja Jončevová.