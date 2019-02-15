Pixar exhibition gets underway in Prague

An exhibition of artworks from one of the world’s most renowned animation studios, Pixar, gets underway at Prague’s Holešovice Exhibition Grounds on Friday. Called Pixar - 30 Years of Animation, the exhibition showcases hundreds of original drawings, from the early animated shorts to Toy Story and The Incredibles.

The American Animation Studio was founded in 1979 and has since produced 20 feature films, including Finding Nemo or Ratatouille, co-written by Czech-British animator Jan Pinkava.

Pixar’s official touring exhibition, which has already been shown all around the globe, will be on display in Prague until May 26.