Pirates win mock selections in Prague secondary schools

The Pirate Party has won mock local elections held at secondary schools in Prague a fortnight before the actual elections take place. The Pirates received over 26 percent of the vote, followed by the TOP 09 and STAN coalition with almost 20 percent of the vote.

The event, organized by the NGO People in Need across the Czech Republic, was held for the 10th time in succession. Its aim is to interest children aged over-15 in politics and local affairs and let them experience what voting in elections involves.

Local elections and election to a third of seats in the Senate are due to be held on October 5-6.