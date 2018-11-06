Pirates win cross-party backing for marijuana bill

The Czech Pirate Party have won support from MPs from other groupings for a bill to allow people to grow marijuana for their own usage, iDnes.cz reported on Tuesday. The Pirates have the signatures of around 40 deputies for an amendment which would make it legal to cultivate and process up to five hemp plants, the news site said.

Leader Ivan Bartoš says the party will submit the bill for discussion in the Chamber of Deputies at the end of the week.

At present possession of the equivalent of five marijuana plants or less is considered a misdemeanor under Czech law.