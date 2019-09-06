Pirates want Czechia to join Poland’s complaint against EU copyright directive

The Czech Pirate Party has called on Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček and Culture Minister Lubomír Zaorálek to join Poland’s complaint against the recently approved European Union’s copyright directive.

The Pirates are mainly against the so-called automated filtering of social media platforms, which they say is inaccurate and infringes on freedom of expression.

The EU Council officially approved the directive in April, and it went into force on June 7. Meanwhile, EU member states have to produce their own laws to implement it.