Pirates voting on possible dismissal of deputy chair Jakub Michálek over ‘bullying’

The Pirate Party is holding an online vote through 10:00 p.m. Monday evening on whether to dismiss deputy chairman Jakub Michálek for allegedly having bullied subordinates and creating an atmosphere of fear and stress in the workplace.

The head of the party’s personnel department, Jana Koláříková, raised the issue last month after receiving numerous complaints.

Michálek has denied bullying subordinates, saying that he merely demanded high standards from his colleagues, and refused to step down. He is also head of the opposition party’s caucus in the lower house of Parliament.

Party members can vote either yea or nay to dismiss him or to postpone a decision until the Pirate’s national forum in Ostrava this January.