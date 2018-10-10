Pirates, Praha Sobě meeting to agree on Prague mayor candidate

The Pirate Party and civic movement Praha Sobě are due to formally discuss on Wednesday who should be their candidate for Lord Mayor of the Czech capital.

Although the Civic Democrats won the elections, the centre-right party does not have enough mandates alone to push through own of their own – while, together, the Pirates and Praha Sobě do.

As a party, the Pirates got more votes in the municipal elections and so should get the position, argues Prague chapter head Zdeněk Hřib, who is gunning for the position.

But on an individual level, Praha sobě leader Jan Čižinský was the voters’ clear favourite, and while he isn’t insisting that he be the nominee, he is likewise keen on it.