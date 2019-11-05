Pirates MEP quits party leadership after vote fails to oust Michálek

MEP Mikuláš Peksa has stood down as deputy chair of the Czech Pirate Party. He announced the step on Tuesday in protest at the fact that Jakub Michálek had defended his post as deputy chair of the opposition grouping in a vote that concluded on Monday evening.
Mr. Michálek had been accused of arrogant behaviour and the psychological harassment of subordinates. He denied the accusation, saying only that he placed high demands on people.
Mr. Michálek had earlier said he would not stand again for leadership position in the Pirates a congress in January.
