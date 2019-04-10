Pirates call for debate on Army’s needs, Nato’s defence spending target

MP Ivan Bartoš, chairman of the Opposition Pirate Party, has called for a debate to be held about what the Czech Army truly needs rather than fixating on the country’s Nato commitment to devote 2% of GDP to defence.

Earlier, fellow party MP Mikuláš Ferjenčík said on Facebook the spending target was nonsensical, the daily Právo reports.

The money now being allocated for new armoured fighting vehicles, he said, could keep the depleted pension account balanced until 2035, Ferjenčík said.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO said casting doubt on the country’s Nato commitments was irresponsible populism, and evidence of the Pirates being unfit to lead.