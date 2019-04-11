Pirates: Brussels must release audit on EU subsidies to PM Babiš’s Agrofert

The opposition Pirate Party has called on the European Commission to release an audit of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's alleged conflict of interest regarding EU subsidies to the holding Agrofert.

European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Günther Oettinger is due to unveil preliminary results of the audit to the European budget control committee in a closed meeting.

Party chairman Ivan Bartoš said the Pirates have called on the EC to publish findings arising from an audit conducted at Czech ministries regarding EU subsidies for Agrofert amounting to some 2 billion crowns.

If Brussels does not do so, the opposition party will seek a debate in the lower house of Parliament next week on the affair and send an official request to the EC.

Babiš has placed Agrofert into a trust but Transparency International says he remains the beneficial owner.