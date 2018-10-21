Pirates and ANO leaders clash over trip to Russia by latter’s Vondráček

Czech Pirate Party leader Ivan Bartoš and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO have clashed over a recent trip to Russia by ANO’s lower house speaker, Radek Vondráček. Speaking on a Czech Television discussion show on Sunday, Mr. Bartoš said information was lacking about the trip as no Czech journalists had been invited to take part.

For his part, Mr. Babiš said his party colleague had gained respect on the trip to Russia, where he had brought up the poisoning of the Skripals. Mr. Bartoš said speaking about Novichok was insufficient; only a Russian apology for its use would amount to genuine partnership, he said.

While in Moscow Mr. Vondráček met two local politicians who are on EU and US sanctions lists. The lower house speaker headed the first official visit to Russia by Czech MPs in a decade.