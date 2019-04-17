Pirate Party wants OSCE, Council of Europe to debate Czech PM’s alleged conflict of interest

The Pirate Party is pushing to open a debate into allegations of conflict of interest on the part of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe.

The party’s senator Jakub Dušánek has sent both organizations an official request asking them to consider the matter in view of its possible impact on the European elections.

The Pirate Party is not happy with the fact that the European Commission has not so far taken a stand on the issue following an investigation into the allegations by EU auditors.

The EU’s Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger said on Monday that the European Commission would prepare a conclusive report on its investigation by May 15, adding that the Czech government would have two months to respond to the report before it is made public.