Pirate Party selects leader for European elections

The Pirate Party has elected software specialist Marcel Kolaja to lead the party in elections to the European Parliament in May.
At a party conference at the weekend the party outlined bold ambitions, including gaining twenty percent of the vote in the European elections and winning the next general elections in the Czech Republic in 2021. The party has no seats in the European Parliament at present.
Party leader Ivan Bartoš said the party would focus on linking up domestic and European issues in its campaign, which politicians had failed to do in the past.
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Man sets himself on fire on Wenceslas Square
President slams security agencies over “campaign” against Huawei