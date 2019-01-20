Pirate Party selects leader for European elections

The Pirate Party has elected software specialist Marcel Kolaja to lead the party in elections to the European Parliament in May.

At a party conference at the weekend the party outlined bold ambitions, including gaining twenty percent of the vote in the European elections and winning the next general elections in the Czech Republic in 2021. The party has no seats in the European Parliament at present.

Party leader Ivan Bartoš said the party would focus on linking up domestic and European issues in its campaign, which politicians had failed to do in the past.