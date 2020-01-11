Pirate Party holding election conference in Ostrava

The Czech Pirate Party is holding a two-day conference in Ostrava, at which the party will elect a new leadership and debate proposed changes to the party’s statutes.

Party leader Ivan Bartoš is running for re-election, challenged by two other co-founders of the party, Mikuláš Ferjenčík and Vojtěch Pikal. Seven other candidates are running for the four deputy chair posts.

Party deputy Jakub Michálek, who was recently accused of bullying his subordinates, is not running for re-election.

Ivan Bartoš, who is a favourite for the top post, has said that the new chair’s main task will be to prepare the party for a successful performance in the regional and parliamentary elections. His ambition is to form a coalition government in which he would serve as prime minister.

According to a December poll by the CVVM agency the Pirate Party would win 14 percent in general elections, after the ruling ANO party which would get 29.5 percent.