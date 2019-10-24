Pirate Party deputy chair under fire for bullying subordinates

The deputy chair of the Pirate Party Jakub Michálek is under fire from party members for allegedly bullying subordinates and creating an atmosphere of fear and stress in the workplace.
The head of the party’s personnel department Jana Koláříková raised the issue on the grounds of numerous complaints and the party leadership is now considering his dismissal from the post of deputy-chair. Michálek is also head of the party’s deputies‘ group in the lower house.
Michálek has denied bullying subordinates, saying that he merely demanded high standards of performance from colleagues.
