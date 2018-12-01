Pirate Party: Czech authorities should look into PM‘s alleged conflict of interest

The head of the Pirate Party Ivan Bartoš will ask the Czech authorities to look into the prime minister’s alleged conflict of interest.
Bartoš said that in view of the fact that it was an ongoing problem it was vital to minimize the damage for Czech taxpayers. He said the issue had been underestimated by the Czech authorities.
