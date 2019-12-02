Broadcast Archive

Pirate Party calling for coordinated response to EC audit

Daniela Lazarová
02-12-2019
The head of the Pirate Party Ivan Bartoš has called for a meeting of all parliamentary party leaders, with the exception of the prime minister’s ANO party, to discuss the impact of the EC audit on the Czech Republic. He said the parties should coordinate their further steps on this issue.

The Pirate Party has called for the audit to be made public and for it to be debated in both houses of Parliament.

 
 
 
 
 
 
