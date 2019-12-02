Pirate Party calling for coordinated response to EC audit

The head of the Pirate Party Ivan Bartoš has called for a meeting of all parliamentary party leaders, with the exception of the prime minister’s ANO party, to discuss the impact of the EC audit on the Czech Republic. He said the parties should coordinate their further steps on this issue.
The Pirate Party has called for the audit to be made public and for it to be debated in both houses of Parliament.
Over 1,000 skeletons discovered during renovation of Kutná Hora “bone church”
Why are Russian and Chinese spying activities in Czech Republic so intense and how exactly do they do it?
Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago tells the tale of Czech immigrants who helped build the city
Study: Airbnb to push Prague citizens out of wider city centre
Prague’s historical Koh-i-noor factory to be converted into residential area