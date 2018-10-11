Pirate Party and Praha Sobě agree on reconstruction of Prague’s Libeň bridge

The Pirate Party, the civic movement Praha Sobě and the Allied Forces for Prague (comprising of TOP09, Christian Democrats and STAN) have agreed on the reconstruction of Libeň bridge over the Vltava River. The possible coalition partners at Prague City Hall entered into talks on forming a municipal coalition in Prague on Wednesday. The first meetings focused on transport, including the development on the new D metro line, parking in the city and the reconstruction of Libeň Bridge, a 1928 historical construction with Cubist elements.

Earlier this year, the City Council executive committee backed the demolition of the bridge, but the decision met with protests from conservationists and other experts.

Negotiations over the formation of a municipal coalition at Prague City Hall will continue in the following day.