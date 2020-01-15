Pirate MP to push for legalising therapeutic use of LSD, ecstasy, magic mushrooms

Czech opposition MP Tomáš Vymazal (Pirates) plans to propose legislation to legalise the recreational use of marijuana as well as prescribing as psychedelic mushrooms, ecstasy and LSD.
The opposition MP argues that such drugs can be used in therapy to help people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders.
